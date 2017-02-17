Wickenby theatre ready for music and mayhem

Tickets have gone on sale for two productions at the Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby next month.

On March 3, Blair Dunlop will be in concert at 7.30pm.

The son of Fairport Convention icon Ashley Hutchings, this talented Radio 2 Folk Award-winning guitarist-singer will perform an intimate set of popular folk songs and critically acclaimed originals.

On March 18, Hambledon Productions make a welcome return, this time with Galton & Simpson’s Steptoe and Son.

The two warring rag-and-bone-men, at their Shepherd’s Bush scrapyard home in Oil Drum Lane, became household favourites for entire generations throughout the 60s and 70s and continue to entertain audiences today.

Doors and bar open at 7pm, with the shows from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and £9 from broadbenttheatre.org or 0300400 0101.