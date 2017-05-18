What’s on in Horncastle: May 18 - May 24, 2017

Email your dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Thursday, May 18

IT Support at the library, 9am - 2pm. Drop in to see Kevin for help with your computer problems.

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Horncastle Arts & Music Festival in St Mary’s Church, 10am - 4pm, including 11.30am - 12.30pm Sticks & Wool with QEGS.

Age UK coffee morning, Community Centre 10am-12pm. Information, guidance, support and activities.

10am BCP Communion at St Mary’s.

Train your brain at the library, 10am-noon. Exercise the grey matter with a selection of puzzles.

12.30pm - 1.30pm QEGS concert in St Mary’s. Part of Art and Music Festival. Free admission.

1pm-3pm - Kurling at Stanhope Hall, Boston Road. £3 per person, including tea and biscuits.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road, from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Weight Watchers. Horncastle Primary School. 6.30pm.

Zumba at Horncastle Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Details: Sarah 07981 607475.

Slimming World at Stanhope Hall, 7.30pm.

Friday, May 19

Horncastle Arts & Music Festival in St Mary’s Church, 10am - 4pm, including 9.30am - 10.45am glass painting with Banovallum School. 11am - 3pm landscape collages.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Horncastle Luncheon Club at the community centre in Horncastle, 11.30am (with lunch at 12pm).

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Prize bingo in the Community Centre. Doors open 6.30pm, eyes down 7.30pm. In aid of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Saturday, May 20

Games morning at the library. 9am - 12.30pm.

Horncastle Arts & Music Festival in St Mary’s Church, 10am - 4pm, includes at 2.50pm largest choir challenge to sing the Hallelujah Chorus at 3.30pm.

Charity Jumble sale in Minting Village Hall, 1.30pm. Stalls, plants, tombola, raffle and refreshments. In aid of Alzheimer’s Research.

4pm Choral Evensong at St Mary’s.

Banovallum Bridge Club at the indoor bowls club on Coronation Walk. 6.45pm. Details: 01507 522287.

Weight Watchers. Admiral Rodney Hotel. 9.30am. Details: 07773 466457.

6pm Roman Catholic Mass at St Mary’s Church.

Sunday, May 21

10am Family Communion at St Mary’s

10.30am Morning Worship at the Methodist Church.

10.30am Life Church in the Community Centre.

6pm Rejoice at the Methodist Church.

Monday, May 22

IT Support at the library, 9am - noon. Drop in to see Kevin for help with your computer problems.

10am Music and movement for the over 50s at Methodist Church Hall, Queen Street. Details: Jan 07833 331149.

10am - noon Listening Ear Hub at St Mary’s.

Storytime at the library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Family Fit. Stanhope Hall. 4.30pm-5.30pm. Details: 01522 585580.

Kung Fu and Kickboxing from 6pm-7.30pm and 7pm-8.30pm. Horncastle Primary School, Bowl Alley Lane (all ages). Information: 07930 674950.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Sewing group. Sir Joseph Banks centre. 7pm-9pm. £6.50 per session.

Adult Tap: beginners 6pm-7pm, intermediate 7.15pm-8.15pm, at The Dance House, South Street. Call Sonia on 01507 524740.

Prize Bingo in Stickford Community Centre. Doors open 6.45pm, play starts 7.30pm.

Horncastle Badminton Club at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School. 8pm-10pm.Details: 01673 857483.

Tuesday, May 23

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Slimming World, Community Centre, 10am.

Coffee, Cake, and Chat, 10am-11.30am, at the Methodist Chapel Hall, Queen Street. Cost £1.

Gymnastics. Youth Centre, 1pm for under-3s and 2pm for 3-5 year olds. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Ladies Probus in the Admiral Rodney. Speaker: Karen Barrack, from the Body Shop. Details: 01507 527670.

Horncastle Carpet Bowls at the Community Centre. 2pm-4pm.

Gymnastics classes at Banovallum School. Different classes from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 52248.

Legs, bums and tums. Banovallum School. 6pm-6.45pm. Term time only. £4 per class. Bring a mat. Details: Angie 07946 509245.

Eternal Peace Christian Spiritualist Church at the Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, 7pm for 7.30 start. Visiting medium every week, all welcome.

Wednesday, May 24

9am Prayer group in St Mary’s. Church Tower Room.

9.30am Communion at St Mary’s.

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

2.30pm Afternoon tea at Mothers’ Union.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245

Stretch n Flex for all in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm-8pm. Take along an exercise mat as performed in bare feet. £4 per session. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Horncastle Theatre Company present - Cheshire Cats at the Lion Theatre, 7.30pm. Runs to May 27. Tickets £7 and £6 from Horncastle Music Shop, Bull Ring, call 01507 526566.