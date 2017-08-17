Tickets go on sale for the musical Evita at Grimsby

Direct from its smash hit run in the West End this Summer, Bill Kenwright’s production of the extraordinary musical by Tim Rice and

Andrew Lloyd Webber - Evita, is set to thrill audiences in Grimsby in June next year.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday August 18, at 10am for the show which runs from Tuesday May 29 to Saturday 2 June 2, 2018 at Grimsby Auditorium.

Telling the story of Eva Peron, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Peron, Evita follows Eva’s journey from humble beginnings through to extraordinary wealth, power and iconic status, which ultimately lead her to be heralded as the ‘spiritual leader of the nation’ by the Argentine people.

With more than 20 major awards to its credit, and an Oscar winning film version starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita is iconic.

Featuring some of the best loved songs in musical theatre, including Don’t Cry for Me Argentina, On This Night of a Thousand Stars, You Must Love Me, and Another Suitcase in Another Hall, this spectacular production promises once again to be the theatrical event of the year.

Casting is to be announced.

Tickets start at £23.

Book on 0300 300 0035 or www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

Alternatively, book in person at the Grimsby Auditorium pay cash for no booking or transaction fees.