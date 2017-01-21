Superstar parts up for grabs at Louth

If you fancy yourself as a budding Mary Magdalene or Jesus Christ, then Louth Playgoers want to hear from you.

Open auditions for the musical Jesus Christ Superstar take place in the studio at Louth Playgoers Riverhead Theatre next week, Monday January 30 and Tuesday January 31, at 7.30pm.

As well as the 12 character roles, there is a large singing ensemble required - lepers, merchants, Apostles, soldiers, Judas’s tormentors etc.

Show dates are May 17 to 27, 2017.

Audition pieces can be found on the events page of the theatre’s website - Click here

Louth Playgoers is always looking to welcome new participants for their popular shows.

If you fancy more of a backstage role, they are always looking for volunteers there too.

For more information call 01507 600350.