The ‘purrfect’ feast of family entertainment gets underway at Horncastle’s Lion Theatre tonight (Wednesday).

Puss in Boots is this year’s pantomime offering from the Horncastle Theatre Company.

There are good fairies, magic wishes and, of course, an extraordinary talking cat

The show runs until Saturday, January 28, and again from February 1 to 4.

Tickets cost £7 and are available from Horncastle Music Shop.