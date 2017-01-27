Must see show for ‘Starman’ fans at the Louth theatre

A powerful production exploring a teenager’s obsession with his pop idol David Bowie comes to the Louth Riverhead Theatre next month.

From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads charts the personal journey of the troubled Martin, prompted by an unexpected birthday gift, into his hero’s and his own inner worlds.

The show is on Wednesday, February 8, at 7.30pm and features a mesmerising solo performance by Alex Walton accompanied by a tremendous soundtrack of Bowie masterpieces.

Tickets cost £10 and £9 from the box office on 01507 600350 or visit www.louthplaygoers.com.