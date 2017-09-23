Just a Minute host at gala night celebration

National treasure Nicholas Parsons CBE is heading to Louth as part of a gala celebration of a successful writing team.

Hambledon Productions, the brother and sister team of John and Rachael Hewer, have been creating professional theatre, as well as producing performance and scriptwriting workshops, for ten years.

To mark this milestone, on Sunday, October 1, The Hamble10 Gala Night will be their biggest spectacular yet.

“It’s not just a celebration of our roots and heritage, but it’s also a big thank you to the local communities and theatregoers who continue to support us and all our various projects,” said John.

The Gala Night at the Riverhead Theatre will be fairly formal, with a red carpet and lots of freebies.

Tickets cost £15 from www.louthriverheadtheatre.com or call 01507 600350.