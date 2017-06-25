A case of murder for town theatricals

Enjoy an interactive evening of drama and detection with the Horncastle Theatre Company next month.

They will be presenting Murder Upstage on Saturday, July 15 in the town’s Community Centre.

A murder has occurred at the theatre; has one of the thespians committed the crime? Can you discover the truth.

Numbers for the event will be limited and the seating will be on tables of four or six.

Tickets cost £10 each, which will include a buffet supper.

A licensed bar will also be available.

Tickets can be reserved by emailing ireland98@yahoo.com

At the theatre itself this month is the welcome return of MJS Productions, with their parody of 50 Shades of Grey - 69 Shades of Beige.

The show is on Friday June 30 at 7.30pm, with tickets at Horncastle Music Shop.