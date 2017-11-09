Music set to be Red Hot at Lincoln Drill Hall

The most famous bagpipe band on the planet is taking to the stage at Lincoln’s Drill Hall this month.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers bring bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent in a show that carries its own health warning.

Since their formation in 2002, the band’s achievements have reached incredible heights with their ground breaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop Anthems which they proudly call “Bagrock”.

The Chillis have collected together an impressive group of musicians from Scotland and further afield, many holding World Championship titles and all are seriously good players with impressive credentials and qualifications.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will be at Lincoln’s Drill Hall on Thursday, November 16.

Tickets on 01522 873894 or via www.lincolndrillhall.com