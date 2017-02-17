Music for tea dance and concert at Woodhall Spa

There will be a double delight from this month’s organist at the Music for Woodhall event.

Elizabeth Harrison will not only be playing at the evening concert, but will also be providing the music for the sequence tea dance earlier in the day.

Playing on the concert circuit for more than 24 years, Elizabeth has established herself not only as a musician, but also as an entertainer.

Her varied musical repertoire, along with her cheerful Lancashire humour has made her one of the country’s favourite performers.

The concert takes place on Tuesday, February 21, in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, starting at 7.30pm.

Admission is £7, with more details from chairman Phil Groves on 01526 353225.

Alternatively, visit www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk.

The tea dance takes place in the Coronation Hall from 2pm to 4pm.