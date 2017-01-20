Lincoln date for classics from punk legends

The Stranglers are back on the road again in March and will be stopping off at Lincoln.

Following the sell-out success of their Black and White Tour in March last year, the group will, this time, present the Classic Collection to coincide with the planned re-release of the entire Stranglers studio album catalogue from 1977-82.

Drawing from this expansive and impressive catalogue, the Stranglers are set to enthral audiences with an exciting mix of material, all bearing the distinctive signature style of this most enduring of British bands; driving rhythms, anthemic melodies, quirky time signatures and occasional dark humour, held together by their trademark rumbling bass lines and swirling keyboards.

One of the UK’s most exciting, credible and influential British groups, the Stranglers are riding high on the crest of a resurgent wave of popularity.

They continue to out-rock many on the live circuit, including much younger bands, and their existing large and loyal fan base has swelled in recent years as new converts join the ranks.

The legendary Ruts DC promise to deliver a memorable addition to the tour as special guests.

The Stranglers will be at the Engine Shed on Tuesday March 7.

For ticket information visit www.engineshed.co.uk or book tickets on 0844 8888766