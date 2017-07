Sing for Britain with The Spa Singers at The ‘Holiday’ Proms in St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa tonight, Wednesday, July 12.

Go on a journey in song around holiday spots at home and abroad plus all the flag-waving fun of prom favourites, including Fantasia on British Sea Songs, The Radetzky March, Land of Hope and Glory, and Jerusalem.

The concert starts at 7.30pm, with tickets £5 and £3 from 01526 860373.