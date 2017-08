Have your say

A double-bill of music is on offer at Woodhall Spa’s Cottage Museum this weekend.

Saturday, August 5, will see Mike Warwick entertaining with songs from the 1950s through to the 1990s.

The following day, Colin and Gerry will be making a welcome return for more jazz in the garden.

The sessions run from 2pm to 4pm in the museum garden.

Admission is free, but donations welcome.