Choirs on song in Horncastle to help support Marie Curie

St Mary’s Church at Horncastle was filled with music as a host of local singers descended for the first Marie Curie Choir Festival.

Five local choirs came together to provide an afternoon of entertainment in a packed church.

Minting Communitty Choir EMN-171025-073146001

The choirs performing ranged from the larger thirty-plus-member Horncastle Community Choir and St Mary’s Gospellers to the mere eight-member Thimbleby Church Choir.

They were joined by the Adult Education’s Love to Sing Group and the Minting Village Choir.

Together, they provided a two-hour display of talent, with music ranging from Elvis to sacred music, in languages varying from Latin to Modern Hebrew.

The afternoon reached a crescendo when Liz Mackintosh, leader of Horncastle Community Choir, divided the building into three sections and organised a round of massed choirs.

Thimbleby Church Choir EMN-171025-073210001

The Festival was a roaring success and it is hoped it will be repeated.

The event was organised to mark the third anniversary of the formation of the Horncastle and District Marie Curie Fund Raising group.

Since its formation, the group has raised more than £30,000 to support the work of the Marie Curie charity.

The money will be used by Marie Curie to support and nurse terminally ill patients within the community.

St Mary's Gospellers EMN-171025-073134001

A spokesman for the Horncastle and District group said: “The group is very grateful to everyone who helped with the event, especially Jo Woodhouse and Liz Mackintosh who arranged the event and Heather Slater who compered the afternoon.”

Marie Curie give care and support to people living with any terminal illness, and their families.

Last year, Marie Curie was by the side of more than 50,000 people, bringing light in the darkest hours.

To find out more visit www.mariecurie.org.uk or call the support line on 0800 0902309.