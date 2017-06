Art and music combine On July 6 at The Book Fayre in Woodhall Spa for an evening in support of the charity Prostate Cancer Awareness.

Spend an evening with local artist Annie Samuel, view her prize-winning work and follow her successes and challenges coming to terms with the death of her husband from prostate cancer.

Music will be from Carrolan’s Cap.

Admission is free and the event runs from 7pm to 9pm.