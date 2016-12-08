Lions fun fayre at Coningsby Den

Coningsby and Tattershall Lions are holding a Christmas Fayre on Saturday, December 10, in the Lions Den, between 10am and 2pm.

There will be lots of festive cheer and fun for all the family to enjoy.

The Lions will also be helping Santa, who will be outside Coningsby Co-op on Saturday between 9am and 1pm.

They are already busy escorting Santa as he makes his annual tour of the area - to Coningsby and Tattershall, Tattershall Thorpe and Mareham le Fen.

Details of the sleigh routes and times can be found every morning on the

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions club Facebook page.