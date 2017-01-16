Heartbreaking debut novel will be on show in Horncastle

Acclaimed local author Joni Daniels will visit Horncastle Library on Thursday January 26 to promote and sign copies of her debut novel ‘The Hub.’

Joni’s heartbreaking story exposes the criminal and abusive practices of psychiatric care facilities - and the apathy of a broken health care system.

It has been well received by critics who have described it as ‘moving and thrilling’

‘The Hub’ is the heroine Kate Jones’s nickname for the psychiatric hospital she has been sent to.

A tragic horse-riding accident left her in a coma. Although she eventually recovers, the trauma has affected her mental and emotional stability.

Within The Hub, Kate must navigate the alliances of patients and orderlies, in an abusive environment, and regain her own sanity - if she wants to move on with her life.

*The Horncastle event will take place from 10am to noon.

Paperback copies of The Hub will be on sale priced at £7.99.