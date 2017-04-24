Chocolate galore at Tattershall Castle ‘eggs’travaganza

Easter weekend proved to be a cracking adventure at Tattershall Castle as a record number of people took part in the annual Cadbury Egg Hunt.

More than 1,500 visitors took up the challenge of finding the location of the golden egg by ‘eggs’ploring the castle and grounds and solving the Troubadours riddles.

Poppy and Willow Jeacock from Horncastle enjoyed the Tattershall Castle egg hunt EMN-170419-140120001

As a reward for their efforts, the ‘egg’cited children (and an occasional adult) received a Cadbury’s chocolate bunny, the majority of which were devoured almost immediately.

The lovely weather over the weekend meant that after expending all their energies completing the egg hunt, families could relax in the castle grounds and enjoyed a well-deserved picnic.

Those children with a second wind then took to the giant sandpit and built their own castles out of sand next to the real thing.

This is the tenth year in a row Cadbury’s have supported the National Trust for their events at Easter.

Abigail and Alfie Willows from Woodhall Spa had a cracking time at the Tattershall Castle egg hunt EMN-170419-140138001

Every single Egg Hunt sold at a National Trust property helps to support conservation projects across the charity that ensure these special places are preserved for future generations to enjoy.

The next family fun event at Tattershall Castle is the Knights and Princesses Day on Monday, May 1.

There will be a fun trail, themed children’s crafts, dressing up and facepainting.

Go along between 11am and 4pm to be a knight or princess for the day.

Lily and Stan Cooper, Skegness enjoying the Tattershall Castle egg hunt EMN-170419-140049001

Children who turn up in fancy dress will get in to the castle for free.

Additional charges will apply for the trails and crafts.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend at the end of May, it will be the popular medieval archery event.

Taking residence over the three days will be the Wolfshead Bowmen, who will be re-enacting medieval life and giving talks on weaponry and armour.

As well as archery displays, visitors will be able to try their hand and see if they can hit the target using a longbow.