Area what’s on: June 14 - June 21, 2017

Our guide to what’s happening in Woodhall, Spa, Coningsby, Tattershall and other villages in the Horncastle area.

Wednesday, June 14

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353

Thursday, June 15

Reading Group at Woodhall Spa Library, 2.30pm - 3.30pm. To join, register your interest at the library.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, June 16

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Sunday, June 18

8am Communion at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa.

10.45am All Age Worship at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa.

Horncastle Community Orchestra Holy Trinity Church Tattershall, 1.30pm. Free admission. Light refreshments available.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, June 19

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, June 20

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Writing and poetry circle at Woodhall Spa Library, 3pm - 4pm.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, June 21

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

VILLAGES

Wednesday, June 14

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, June 15

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, June 16

Flower Festival - Poetry in Bloom - at St Helen’s Church, Mareham le Fen, 10.30am - 4.30pm. Plus cake stall, raffle, refreshments, tombola.

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, June 17

Afternoon tea at All Saints’ Church, Holton cum Beckering, 2pm - 4pm.

Flower Festival - Poetry in Bloom - at St Helen’s Church, Mareham le Fen, 10.30am - 4.30pm. Plus cake stall, raffle, refreshments, tombola.

East Barkwith Church Fete, from 6.30pm. Games, competitions and refreshments, tombola, raffle and cake stall.

Martin Medley concert in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support in Martin Village Hall. Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start. Tickets £6 and Martin Village Shop and Post Office or 01526 378901. (see page 23)

Sunday, June 18

9.15am Morning Prayer at St Margaret’s Church, Langton.

10am Communion at St Margaret’s Church, Bucknall.

Flower Festival - Poetry in Bloom - at St Helen’s Church, Mareham le Fen, 10.30am - 4.30pm. Plus cake stall, raffle, refreshments, tombola.

NGS open garden: Windrush, East Keal, 11am - 4pm. Admission £4, children free.

Open garden at The Stables, Ranby, 1.30pm - 4pm. Admission £4 and £2. (see page 23)

4pm Evensong at St Peter’s Church, Stixwould.

4.30pm Songs of Praise at St Helen’s Church, Mareham le Fen.

Monday, June 19

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, June 20

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50’s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, June 21

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

