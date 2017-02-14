Area what’s on: February 15 - February 22, 2017

SEND YOUR DIARY DATES to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, February 15

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa at 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Thursday, February 16

The Bookworm Gang at Woodhall Spa Library, 3.45pm - 4.30pm. For children aged 4 to 8.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, February 17

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Woodhall Spa Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served to 11.30am.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Saturday, February 18

Barn dance in Coningsby Community Hall. Doors open 7pm. Music from Rake Up. Tickets £7 per person, family ticket £16, including sausage and mash supper. Organised by Coningsby & Tattershall Lions. Tickets from 01526 342036.

Sunday, February 19

8am Communion at St Peter’s, Woodhall Spa

10.45am All Age Worship at St Peter’s, Woodhall Spa.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, February 20

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, February 21

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Little Fishes in St Peters Church hall, Woodhall Spa, 9.30am - 11am.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library. Free one-hour session for computer help, 10am - 11am and 11am - noon. Book a place with library staff.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Tea dance in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa, 2pm - 4pm.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Music for Woodhall in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 7.30pm. Organist Elizabeth Harrison. Admission £7. Details: 01526 353225 or www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk

Wednesday, February 23

VILLAGES

Wednesday, February 15

Mothers’ Union at Thimbleby, 2.30pm.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, February 16

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Stickford Local History Group in the community centre, 7.30pm. Speakers: Garry and Cheryl Steele - In Search of Stickford Soldiers. Admission £1 members, £2.50 non-members.

Friday, February 17

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Supper Club at Wragby Methodist Church. Speaker: Karen Crow - Lincoln Town Crier. Details: 01673 858265 or 01673 858334

Saturday, February 18

Snowdrop Festival at St Helen’s Church, Edlington 10am - 4pm. Light refreshments available. Short thanksgiving service at 3.45pm.

Snowdrop Festival at Gayton le Wold, 10.30am - 3.30pm

Sunday, February 19

10am Communion at Edlington.

10am Communion at Donington on Bain.

Snowdrop Festival at Gayton le Wold, 10.30am - 3.30pm.

10.30am Church Service at Brinkhill.

Ballroom, Latin and Sequence Dancing. Bardney Village Hall. Contact Jeannette for details: 07724 907851. Lesson times vary.

Monday, February 20

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Prize bingo in Stickford Community centre. Doors open 6.45pm. Eyes down 7.30pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, February 21

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50’s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, February 22

Pastoral Teas at Thimbleby, 2.30pm.

