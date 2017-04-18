Area what’s on: April 19 - April 26, 2017

SEND YOUR DIARY DATES to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588.

Wednesday, April 19

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Thursday, April 20

The Bookworm Gang, for ages 4 to 8, at Woodhall Spa Library, 3.45pm - 4.30pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, April 21

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Saturday, April 22

Shakespeare Day at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 12.30pm. Crafts inspired by the Bard.

Sunday, April 23

10.45am Sung Eucharist at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, April 24

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, April 25

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, April 26

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

VILLAGES

Wednesday, April 19

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, April 20

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Stickford Local History Group in the Community Centre, 7.30pm. Speaker: Trevor Rogers - Gunby Hall and gardens. Admission £1 members, £2.50 non-members.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, April 21

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, April 22

Silverwood Quartet at All Saints Church, Wragby, 7.30pm. Tickets £5, including refreshments on the door.

An evening of swing and song with Bluestones Big Band in Minting Village Hall, 8pm. Tickets £8 from Minting Farm Shop, Horncastle Music Shop or 07765 934089.

Sunday, April 23

9.30am Morning Prayer at Horsington Church.

9.15am Communion at Langton Church.

9.30am Communion at Wragby All Saints.

NGS open garden at Goltho Gardens, Lincoln Road, Wragby, 10am - 4pm. Admission £5, children free. Light refreshments, plants for sale.

10am Communion at Scamblesby Church.

10am Communion at Hatton Church.

10.15am Methodist Morning Service in Bardney Chapel.

Ballroom, Latin and Sequence dance classes for beginners in Bardney Village Hall. Details: Jeannette 07856 289358.

NGS Open garden at The Rectory, East Keal, 2pm - 5pm. Admission £3.50, children free. Home-made teas, plants for sale.

6pm Evensong at Hemingby Church.

Monday, April 24

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Prize Bingo in Stickford Community Centre. Doors open 6.45pm, eyes down 7.30pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Fashion show and sale in Hemingby Village Hall, with SOS Clothing

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, April 25

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50’s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, April 26

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Mighty Quiz Night, Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Teams of four maximum, £2.50 per person. Proceeds to Alzheimer’s Research UK.