Summer fun at Bardney Fire Station

Bardney Fire Station will open its doors to the public this Saturday, August 2

People are invited to join the village’s firefighters at the station on Alma Martin Way between 11am and 3pm and take part in a host of fun activities throughout the day.

Learn what it means to be a firefighter and get practical advice on how to save someone’s life.

In addition, there will be live music, a barbecue, refreshments and a raffle, while younger visitors can have a go on the bouncy castle.

Karl Keuneke, crew manager, said: “This will be our first open day so we’re hoping for a good turn out and any support will be very gratefully received.

“There’s loads going on throughout the day for people to get involved with, but there’s also a serious side to the event.

“It’s a great opportunity to talk to the crews and some of our partner organisations, and to pick up tips on keeping your family safe, happy and healthy.

“You can also find out what it takes to be an on-call firefighter and speak to our recruitment team.

“Make sure you pay us a visit.”

Parking is available along the road heading out of village, adjacent to the primary school.

To find out more about Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, go to www.lincolnshire.co.uk/lfr .