Food, fitness and plenty of family fun at Woodhall Spa

Food and fitness combine for a fantastic family festival at Woodhall Spa’s Jubilee Park this Sunday, September 4.

Sponsored by the Lions Club, the event will open at 10am with a display of belly dancing in the rose garden, just one of a diverse range of healthy and sporting activities designed to inspire everyone to get and keep fitter, alongside a celebration of food and entertainment.

These include regular tennis and cricket matches as well as tai chi, dancing, acquacise, table tennis, a football goal challenge, bowls and croquet.

It is also the last day of the season for the heated open air swimming pool.

One of the feature events is a tug of war, with teams competing for a full case of Horncastle Ale.

Entry cost is £5 for a team of 8.

There’s still time to get together with friends and colleagues to enter on the day at the Lions tent or beforehand at the pool reception or any of the local hostelries displaying the poster.

Bridging the divide between fitness and fun, Dance Fuzion will be demonstrating in the park, while in the Coronation Hall a special drop in dance class with the Major Swing and Kitty who were so popular at the 40s Ladies Night, will run from 11am-1pm, £2 on the door.

This will help people hone their skills for a tea dance from 2pm to 4pm in the afternoon.

Tickets for the tea dance are available from Pat Parry on 01526 352355, paparry2003.yahoo.co.uk.

On the same 40s theme, the Forties Homefront will entertain visitors to the park while they stroll or picnic in the gardens.

On the health side, there will be free diabetes screening and blood pressure checks.

There will also be stalls from Heart Research UK, information for would be vegans and a chance to find out about the Bowen Technique.

Food lovers can see a demonstration by guest chef Marco Humphrey, with ideas on how to make your favourite meals more healthy.

There is even a special recipe book for sale, compiled especially for this occasion, and the Woodhall Country Market will be there selling their baking and produce

If all this makes you hungry, there will be Gloucester Old Spot sausage hot dogs or delicious ice cream, as well as other fare at the park cafe.

Even the family pet has something to look forward too.

The novelty dog show includes classes for the prettiest dog, the Best Child Handler, and Best Fancy Dress.

Entries are £1 and there are prizes donated by local business Premier Pet Care.

Programme of events:

10 am - Festival opens with belly dancing from the bandstand

10.30am ONWARDS - music and dancing from Forties Homefront on the green

11am Tai chi demonstration: marquee

11.30am Belly dancers in the marquee

12 noon Cooking demonstration by the marquee

12.30pm Dog Show begins

1pm Dance Fuzion display in the marquee

2pm Tug-of-War begins

2pm Final tai chi demonstration

2.30pm Belly dancers in the marquee

3pm Another chance to see the cooking demonstration

All Day:

Park cafe open, croquet, tennis, bowls, football challenge, tug-of-war, Country Market, Bowen technique, diabetes and heart checks, Old Spot sausage rolls, cakes, fun accessories and gifts, face painting, Woodhall Spa Lions stall, Tombola.

Car parking is available in the rally field.