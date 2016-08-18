Brigg Rotary funds support local charities

Retiring Brigg Rotary President Nick Wells (right) hands over a cheque for ?500 to Richard Alderson from Nettleton of Lincolnshire Rural Stress Network, some of the total sum of ?4,000 awarded to local charities. EMN-161008-220500001

Retiring Brigg Rotary President Nick Wells (right) hands over a cheque for ?500 to Richard Alderson from Nettleton of Lincolnshire Rural Stress Network, some of the total sum of ?4,000 awarded to local charities. EMN-161008-220500001

0
Have your say

Changes at Brigg Rotary Club mean a new president took over at the changeover dinner, with Cleatham farmer Ambrose Fowler taking on the role.

To mark the start of his presidential year, he hosted a barbecue at his home.

The past year has been the most successful in terms of fundraising in the club’s modern history and retiring president Nick Wells handed out £4,000 to local charities.

One of the beneficiaries was the Lincolnshire Rural Stress Network and £500 was presented by Mr Wells to charity representative Richard Alderson (above).

Back to the top of the page