Brigg Rotary funds support local charities

Changes at Brigg Rotary Club mean a new president took over at the changeover dinner, with Cleatham farmer Ambrose Fowler taking on the role.

To mark the start of his presidential year, he hosted a barbecue at his home.

The past year has been the most successful in terms of fundraising in the club’s modern history and retiring president Nick Wells handed out £4,000 to local charities.

One of the beneficiaries was the Lincolnshire Rural Stress Network and £500 was presented by Mr Wells to charity representative Richard Alderson (above).