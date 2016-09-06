TENNIS: Horncastle club contest club championship finals

Horncastle Tennis Club held the finals of their club championships on Sunday.

Preliminary rounds have been played during July and August with many competitive matches being fought.

First up on Sunday was the men’s doubles final between Dave Ramsden and Alden Midmer and Carl Pogson and Craig Gilliver. The experience and consistency from Dave and Alden ensured them the win.

In the ladies’ singles, Louise Barcock played Yvonne Thomas. The match produced some long rallies and close games but Louise kept in control and won in straight sets.

The men’s singles was between Ben Wilkinson and John Meikle and produced some great tennis. With Ben a set and 5-2 up, John began a comeback to 5-4 but Ben held his nerve and closed the match out 6-4.

Louise was then back on court with her partner Jessica Nugent for the ladies’ doubles final. Their opponents were Mireya MacRury and Julie Hillsmith. The four produced some exciting doubles with many hard fought rallies, but Louise and Jessica proved too strong won in straight sets.

The club is busy preparing for the Davis Cup Trophy Tour on Saturday, September 24, when the huge trophy will be visiting the club. Following Team GB’s amazing World Cup victory last year, the trophy is touring the country with Horncastle Tennis Club being chosen as the Lincolnshire venue.

Everyone is very welcome to go along and see the trophy between 2pm and 8pm. There will be free on court activities for anyone that would like to join in, a hog roast, bar and music. Team challenges will create a Davis Cup type atmosphere for spectators and players.

