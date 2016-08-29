ATHLETICS: Wragby athletes shine in international competition

Wragby father and son athletes Jim and Kieran Gillespie represented Ireland at the International Ultra Multi-Events European Championships at Cambridge over the weekend.

And, as ever, Jim did not disappoint and won the European Throws Quadrathlon in the 50-54 age group, with efforts of 23.98m in the hammer, a solid 8.44m in the shot, a javelin throw best forgotten, but came back strongly to claim the title with a 25m discus throw, amassing a points score of 1,389, a national record to boot.

Then to add to all that, when the organisers compared all the age groups scores, Jim came second overall in that as well.

Jim said: “This level of title has been a long time coming, but believe me it has been worth all the hard work.”

Meanwhile, Jim’s son Kieran was magnificent in his first international competition, winning the shot in a personal best of 9.74m, the javelin also in a personal best (33.71m) and the discus, again in a personal best (25.90m).

Jim said: “You may find this strange, but I am actually happier for Kieran’s performances than my own; youth is the lifeblood of any sport, and to see him do so well was fantastic.

“His events were not part of the championships, but individual events which each country could enter athletes for.”

