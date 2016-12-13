TRIATHLON: Top race team has vacancy for new member

Triathletes in the Horncastle area might be interested to know a top age group race team, sponsored by Lincolnshire company Britcon, has announced that it is looking for a new member to join the set-up.

The Britcon Triathlon Race Team, that is powered by Off That Couch Fitness, is advertising for a new member to compete around the world in 2017.

The successful applicant would join Steve Grocock, who has just raced the Ironman World Championships in Hawai, Jordan Skelly – a three-time British age group medallist including a gold medal at the European Duathlon Championships in 2016, and Steve Clark who is a sub nine-hour Ironman and the fastest British athlete at this year’s Norseman Xtreme triathlon in Norway.

Steve Clark said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who is passionate about competing in triathlons and is ready to take it to the next level. The tremendous support that we received from Britcon offers financial support in race expenses as well as a fully branded Britcon training and race kit.

“Our team has amassed a number of top accolades in a very short time and we support each other unconditionally to achieve, and in some cases surpass, our own physical goals. Given that we are an all-male team, it would be great to see applications from female athletes able to inspire others. We may even consider two if applications are strong.”

The Britcon Triathlon Race Team is inviting applicants, who must be local to Lincolnshire, to respond by December 31 to steve@offthatcouchfitness.co.uk giving details of your race plans for 2017, why you should be on the team, and why you would be a good ambassador for Britcon.

There is no age limit although applications should be over the age of 17.