TENNIS: Woodhall Spa ladies avoid the drop despite final defeat

Woodhall Spa ladies’ first team finally played their last match of the summer season against Boston 2nd – a match which had been postponed due to rain earlier last month.

Woodhall’s fate was in the lap of the gods as Louth 2nd were playing Boston 3rd on the same afternoon and the two matches would decide who stayed up in Division Two and who was relegated along with bottom placed Grimsby.

Boston 2nd were already sitting at the top of the table and could taste promotion. True to their form this season, they won by seven rubbers to two.

Woodhall’s two rubbers were vital, however, as they were tied on overall wins with Louth 2nd and Boston 3rd, so it went to countback to decide who was going down.

Louth 2nd beat Boston 3rd 8-1 to send them into Division Three with Grimsby.

Playing for Woodhall were Alison Lauder and Jenny Caswell, Bridgett Scott and Wendy Harrison, and Sue and Chloe Leggate.

Special mention must be made of Chloe who was playing in her first match for the team and was undaunted by the occasion, playing some great tennis, along with her auntie Sue who is a regular member of the team.

Tennis continues through the autumn and winter months as the ladies play in the Seniors Winter League, and the club also takes part in the Boston Winter League on Sunday mornings.