SWIMMING: Horncastle Otters presentation night crowns another top year

Horncastle Otters Swimming Club president Fiona Martin MBE was full of praise for the young members of the club in her opening address at the presentation night at Stanhope Hall last Saturday.

Fiona handed out more than 300 awards, marking achievements in swimming, diving, life saving and water polo, as well as more than 20 cups and trophies to children that excelled in their efforts to learn to swim.

Club captain Jackie Ross was particularly pleased to let everyone know that negotiations with Magna Vitae over the future of Otters at Horncastle Leisure Centre had been concluded successfully.

Jackie said: “ I’m relieved we finally have a document that secures the future of Otters at Horncastle and that allows our volunteers to continue teaching local children to swim.”

Horncastle Otters Swimming Club provide a safe, fun and progressive introduction to swimming, with a primary focus on the young, and are willing to help anyone gain confidence in the pool and develop their swimming ability.

