Spa Conservatives lead the ways at presentation night

The Horsington and District Snooker League held their presentation evening and dinner.

It was double delight for Woodhall Spa Conservative Club as they received their Division One ande Pete South Knockout trophies.

Steve Burnett was the individual champion.

Horsington Vikings won the Division Two title and Maltby Shield.

Ray Wright and Ken Hawkins collected their Pairs trophy while Steve Burnett was the senior individual champion.

The Division Two individual title went to Keith Logan.

The Billiards Knockout title was won by Dick Needham, who beat Tristan Fussey in the final.

Blankney A were runners-up in the Pete South Knockout and team member Dave Rose scored the highest break of 66.