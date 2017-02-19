Spa Con A top table

Search

Horsington and District

Snooker League

Results:

Division One: Blankney A 6 Blankney B 0, Bardney YM 0 Con Club A 6, Farmers’ A 2 Farmers’ B 4.

Division Two: Conservatives 4 Bombers 2, Con Club B 4 Casuals 2, Red Triangle 4 Rockets 2.