Horncastle Invitation Flying Club were competing from Maidstone thi9s weekend.

Once again, victory came from the loft of R. Quibell.

Results: 1 R. Quibell 1327, 2 and 3 G. Cunningham 1307 and 1259, 4, 5 and 6 R. Quibell 1237, 1232 and 1228, 7 R. Hayes 1147.