Pool League winners line up to collect their prizes

The Coningsby & District Winter Pool League has held its presentation night.
Winners and runners-up collected their awards at Revesby’s Red Lion.
Awards: Wooden Spoon: Black Horse A; Division Three: Winners - Red Lion Horncastle; Runners-up - Black Swan Horncastle C; Division Two: Winners - Horse and Jockey; Runners-up - Black Swan Horncastle A; Division One - Winners - Bull Hotel; Runners-up - Fortescue B; Plate KO: Winners - Black Swan Coninsgby; Runners-up - Red Lion Revesby D; Team KO: Winners - Fortescue B; Runners-up - Horse and Jockey; Mixed Doubles: Winners - Bull Hotel A (D. Taylor & A. Gifford); Runners-up - Black Swan Horncastle C (J. Degnan & H. Croft); Men’s Doubles: Winner - Bull Hotel B (M. Stanley & R. Morley); Runners-up - Black Horse B (D. Jordan & M. Petite); Ladies’ Singles: Winner - Black Swan Horncastle C (H. Croft); Runner-up - Red Lion Revesby B (C. Hazelwood); Men’s Singles: Winner - Fortescue B (D. Bowers); Runner-up - Bull Hotel B (R. Morley); Most Consistent Player: Division Three - Black Swan Horncastle C (J. Degnan 12, 12, 0, 100%); Division Two - Black Swan Horncastle A (M. Shaw) & Horse and Jockey (J. Todd 14, 12, 2, 85.7%); Division One - Red Lion Revesby B (P. Creasey 14, 13, 1, 92.9%); Greta Sherriff Memorial Trophy (Ladies’ Most Consistent Overall) - Black Swan Horncastle C (H. Croft 70.0%); Barry Webster Memorial Trophy (Men’s Most Consistent Overall) - Black Swan Horncastle C (J. Degnan).