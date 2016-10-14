Philp and Clarke prepare for Brands

The two draperRACING riders Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp head to Brands Hatch for the final round of their respective championships.

East Kirkby rider Philp will have the usual two-race format in the British Supersport class and Kirton’s Clarke takes part in the final race in the Superstock 600 series.

Philp has gone well this year, challenging for points finishes in every round and scoring points in six of his races, posting faster lap times than ever before.

He has come a long way since last season when he scored points twice in the main championship.

After joining draperRACING this year he has gained in confidence in every outing.

Clarke has also done well and has improved massively since switching to a Yamaha with draperRACING.

It seems to suit his riding style and he is now a regular points scorer amassing 14 championship points to date and improving his personal best times at every circuit this season.

There are two free practice sessions on Friday in the British Supersport Championship at 9.35am and 2pm ahead of the solitary qualifying session at 10.30am on Saturday, the results of which set the grid for the final sprint race of the year, run over 10 laps of the Brands Hatch GP course at 3pm.

A short warm-up on Sunday at 10.52am is available for riders to make their final preparations for the 18-lap season finale feature race which is due on track at 3pm.

In the Superstock 600 class, free practice takes place on Friday morning at 9am followed by first qualifying at 1.25pm.

Final qualifying is at noon on Saturday to set the grid for Sunday’s season finale.

There is another free practice session on Saturday at 5.30pm for riders to make final checks to the bikes prior to the 12-lap race on Sunday at 11.05am.