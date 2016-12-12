MOTORSPORT: Still time to enter photography competition

Another unforgettable season of motorsport has passed and, once again, MSV’s four circuits have supplied the backdrop to plenty of the drama.

Cadwell Park, Brands Hatch, Oulton Park, Snetterton have hosted everything from MCE British Superbike Championship events to the British Touring Car Championship, GT marathons, weekends of golden nostalgia, truck racing and much more.

This December, MSV is re-introducing its amateur photo competition to try and find the ‘MSV Photograph of the Year’.

The competition is open to photographers shooting from the public areas at an MSV circuit in 2016, and in order to be eligible you can’t have been accredited as a member of the media at any point during the season.

As a prize, MSV are offering the opportunity to join the team at American SpeedFest V at Brands Hatch next June as a photographer with behind-the-scenes access, including access to the circuit media centre, trackside areas, and many of the displays and attractions at the event.

This will include the possibility of your photos being used in future SpeedFest stories and social media, with a full credit. If you are unable to attend American SpeedFest, you may choose an alternative club-level MSV event.

Only one image can be submitted per photographer and these must be emailed by 6pm this Friday.

For competition rules and to enter, visit www.cadwellpark.co.uk