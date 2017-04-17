Horncastle Bowls Clubs hosts finals

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club played host to the Ladies’ Lincolnshire Indoor Bowling Association finals for the Singles, Under 25 Singles, Pairs, Triples and Rinks (fours).

The lady finalists were representing clubs from Spalding, Grantham, Lincoln, Stamford and Scunthorpe.

The Triples winners.

Unfortunately, for the ladies’ four from Horncastle - Judy Moody, Mary Johnson, Jill King and Olive Wells - narrowly missed their place in the finals, losing to the Lincoln contingent in their semi-final last Thursday.

Judy and Mary were in the thick of the action, providing refreshments to the players and supporters and carrying out washing-up duties throughout the day.

The results of the matchers were: Rink winners - Jenny Rowe, Sue Bennett, Pat Kelly and Eleanor Nicholson (Scunthorpe); Pairs Winners - Ruby Hill & Chelsea Tomlin (Spalding); Under 25 Singles - winner Chelsea Tomlin (Spalding), runner-up Helen Holroyd (Stamford); Singles - winner Pat Thompson (Grantham), runner-up Lin Mountain (Lincoln); Triples - winners Jane Squires, Jill Edson, Lin Mountain (Lincoln).

The final county and club competition matches of the season are being played and the club is getting ready for its summer opening.

From Tuesday to September 10, the club is open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings (9.15am to 12.30pm - bowling starting at 10am) and evenings (Thursday 6.15 pm-9pm and Saturdays 6.15pm-9.30 pm).

Results:

Home friendly: Horncastle 97 Sleaford 65 - Horncastle won on three rinks and lost on two rinks.

Away friendly: Horncastle 94 Sleaford 51 - Horncastle won on four rinks and lost on one rink.