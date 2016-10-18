GOLF: Woodhall Spa pro Emery is representing his county this week

Woodhall Spa professional Scott Emery is flying the flag for Lincolnshire this week in the PGA England and Wales Inter-County Championship at The Belfry.

Scott is in a three-man team, alongside Adam Keogh (Spalding) and Daniel Greenwood (Forest Pines), who are taking on teams from Devon, Hertfordshire, Kent and Yorkshire over 36 holes in the £10,000 tournament at the four-time Ryder Cup venue’s PGA National Course.

The format is strokeplay with the best two from three scores counting in each round.