Five golds for father and son athletes

Father-and-son Jim and Kieran Gillespie continue to collect athletics titles - earning five golds and two silvers at the weekend.

The duo were in action at the Lincolnshire Athletics Championships in Grantham on Saturday.

The day started brilliantly for Kieran, in his first year competing at this level in the under 20 men’s age group, with a first place in the shot putt, throwing a personal best distance of 9.12m.

He followed this up with another personal best in the 400m, running 58.5 seconds for a silver medal, three seconds faster than he ran at these championships this time last year.

Next up was another first place in the discus with 22.87m, and then a season best equalling effort of 1.50m to win the high jump.

These performances show how well Kieran’s training has been going, but it is still early season so there is plenty of time to improve.

Jim threw well in the shot putt, claiming second, four centimetres behind first place, with 8.79m.

He then won the discus by throwing 27.74m, finally taking the hammer title with 23.19m, all in the 50-54 age group.