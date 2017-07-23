Family’s squash marathon

Have your say

Four members of the Wells family raised close to £1,000 following a 12-hour squash marathon.

Horncastle Squash Club coach Martin, his wife Dawn and twins Katie and Daniel - who both have ambitions of making it in the professional game - were in action from 9am to 9pm earlier this month.

Opponents paid £5 for 30 minutes on court, which saw them facing a member of the family.

The event culminated in almost 5,000 rallys in total.

During the day the Wells family were supported by many club members on the bar or helping out with food.

The money raised will bolster the club funds.

This was also an opportunity for the club to show off the clubs new bar after recent refurbishments.

Pictured are the Wells family.