Emma is top runner at Equinox race test

Emma Marshall-Telfer was the top female competitor at the Equinox 24 event on Saturday.

The energy-sapping 24-hour race sees entrants run 10k loops in the Shadow of Leicestershire’s Belvoir Castle, pushing to see who can go the furthest distance.

Runners can compete as individuals, pairs or teams.

Emma, from Tattershall, was the first lady and third overall for solo runners after completing a staggering 18 laps.

And the success didn’t end their as her husband Sandy Telfer teamed up with Chris Reader to finish third in the men’s pairs.

Both runners represent Skegness and District Running Club, who have recently begun hosting a training night in Horncastle.

For details visit www.sadrc.co.uk