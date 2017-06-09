Bowls club begin with away victory

Jubilee Park Bowls Club teams have been in action in the Boston & District League Division Two.

At Sibsey the team opened their campaign with an 84-58 success, winning on three rinks to claim eight points.

This was followedd up with a 53-98 defeat at home to Bicker, with just one rink winning against a very strong opposition.

That was enough for two points.

At home against Forbes Road the team won 87-48.

All the rinks claimed victory to scoop 12 points.

The Jubilee Park Club Pairs competition saw around 20 people attend.

Entrants played four ends of six games which had been modified because of the very warm weather.

The winners were Joan Herrick and Keith Revill, and the runners-up were Alf Herrick and Pat Allkins.

Upcoming events at the club include the Sharp and Leggate Singles Cup (June 15), a friendly at Eslaforde (June 17), the East Lindsey District four wood pairs (June 24).