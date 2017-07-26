Best time for Gillespie

Kieran Gillespie’s preparations for September’s National Decathlon finals were aided by a personal-best 110m hurdles run on Sunday.

The Wragby teenager was competing in the final national league fixture at Cleckheaton, competing for Grimsby Harriers.

He opened with the long jump close to his personal best (4.67m), but then had a fantastic run in the 110m high hurdles, taking nearly a second off his previous best, clocking 18.3 seconds.

Dad Jim said: “We have stepped up Kieran’s training in preparation for the National Decathlon finals in September, and things are moving in the right direction judging by these performances.”