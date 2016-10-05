ATHLETICS: Wragby’s Gillespie throws for silver at hammer Worlds

Wragby athlete Jim Gillespie took part in the World Hammer Decathlon Championships at Derby over the weekend.

Jim described the weekend as “beyond my wildest dreams” as he returned home with a silver medal.

He started very well with personal bests in the first two events, the 4kg and 5kg hammers. This laid the foundations for the rest of the event, and he eventually secured seven personal bests out of the 10 events.

His final points score of 3,148 points was a new Irish record and earned him second place and the silver medal, finishing behind John Pearson of Great Britain.

Jim said: “It was great seeing so many nations there with all the flags flying, and was a fitting end to the season.

“I’m now going to take a well-earned rest before embarking on a tough winter schedule with my son Kieran who, incidentally, has had his best season ever, in preparation for next summer.”