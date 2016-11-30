YOUTH FOOTBALL: Horncastle U12 Girls take heart from first half display

Horncastle Town U12 Girls hosted a strong Bottesford side on a crisp November morning.

From previous encounters the Wongers knew this was going to be a tough encounter and so it proved. Bottesford are flying high in the league and the skill shown by them backed why they are doing so well.

Horncastle had a very good first half, keeping a strong Bottesford to just a 1-0 half time score. Again, a great display of goalkeeping by stand-in keeper Ella Fawcett kept the home side in the game.

Horncastle played as a team but unfortunately did not have many chances on goal. but pressed as hard as they could.

The second half saw Bottesford come out firing and start to score, sometimes at will. Horncastle had expended a lot of energy in the first half and as Bottesford picked up the pace, the Wongers just could not keep up with them.

Horncastle U12 can take heart from a good first half display, but against teams with quality such as Bottesford as soon as you take your foot off the pedal they quickly punish you.

Player of the match was captain Charlotte Helliwell.

n Horncastle Town U12 Girls have lost a few players recently and so their squad numbers are a little down. If there are any Yr6 or Yr 7 girls who fancy a kick about, the team have a very friendly bunch of players and you would soon settle and start enjoying the football. The team train at 6pm on a Tuesday evening, currently on the Astro Turf behind Horncastle Football Club (no football boots, only trainers or Astro Turf shoes).