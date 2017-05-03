Wongers want to be champions - Shinn

Andrew Shinn says Horncastle Town want to be Lincs League title challengers next season.

The joint boss says that lessons have been learned from his first year as manager, and the focus is now on competing at the top of the table.

The 2016-17 season saw Shinn and Mickey Stones, with assistants Nathan Rawdon and Steve Lovett, take charge of the Wongers for the first time.

And after that first season in the dug-out, Shinn is adamant the quartet have only discovered a desire to move the club forward.

“We want to end next season as champions,” he said.

“You’ve got to be ambitious and try to do the best job you can.”

Shinn admitted his debut season in charge of the first team was a real learning curve, but hopes that early creases have now been ironed out.

“It’s been an eye opener, we’ve learned a lot of lessons - from man management to tactics,” he said.

“But we’re looking forward to next year even more now.

“We feel we’ll be a stronger side next year and we’ll be better managers.

“The under 16s are moving up into the seniors, and we’ve got some really talented young lads at the club.

“And we haven’t had anyone tell us they want to move on.

“Hopefully we’ll have a really competitive squad.”

And when the Wongers kick off the 2017-18 season, Shinn is adamant that one previous mistake won’t be repeated.

“We’ll remember the balls this time,” he laughed.

“Last year we got to our first match at Sleaford Sports Amateurs and realised we’d forgotten the warm-up balls, and the drinks bottles as well.

“Those are the things you learn about quickly when it’s all new to you.

“At least we didn’t forget the kit.”

Town will end their season with the Challenge Cup final against Brigg Town Reserves at Lincoln Moorlands on Friday, May 12.

Kick off will be at 7.30pm.