Wongers are looking to rediscover form

Horncastle Town are looking to get back to winning ways when they host Lincoln Moorlands Railway this Saturday.

With the Wongers sat third in the Balcan Lighting Lincolnshire League, they appear to be favourites to get the better of their mid-table opponents at the weekend.

However, Moorlands have a habit of pulling off shock results in the league, and Town may have to be at their best to keep the pressure on league leaders Skegness Town.

The Wongers were granted a free pass to the third round of the Mason Bros Lincolnshire Junior Cup on Saturday, after opponents Heckington Millers were unable to raise a side.

Horncastle found themselves placed in the draw for the next round while their Boston Saturday League Premier Division opponents could be facing a hefty fine.

While Horncastle were left twiddling their thumbs at the weekend, Grimsby Borough Reserves climbed to second in the Lincolnshire League table with a solitary goal victory at Harrowby United Reserves, leapfrogging the Wongers in the process.

With title rivals on county cup duty, Borough’s second string took full advantage to climb onto the shoulder of leaders Skegness Town.

In the only other league fixture, Sleaford Town Reserves came back from a three-goal deficit to earn a point at their Brigg Town counterparts.

Horncastle have lost their past two league matches, 3-1 at home to Immingham Town last Wednesday and also going down by the same scoreline at the Wong to Nettleham.

However, Andrew Shinn and Mickey Stones are now looking for their side to bounce back and rediscover the form which has seen them win the previous eight league games in a row.

Kick-off at the Wong on Saturday will be at 3pm.