‘Terrible’ Wongers score five in success

Lincs League

Brigg Town Development 2

Horncastle Town 5

Horncastle Town recorded a 5-2 Lincs League win at Brigg Town Development on Saturday - despite manager Mickey Stones labelling the performance ‘terrible’.

A brace from Chris Johnson, plus finishes from Max Gowshall, Richard Jackson and Andrew Bullivant ensured the Wongers remain the early-season pacesetters in the division.

“It was a good victory but the performance was terrible,” Stones admitted.

“It was a heavy pitch and that didn’t help us, but I think we played as poorly as I can remember.

“But to play like that and still win is important.”

Stones and joint boss Andrew Shinn identified the need to win ugly, and make the most of set-piece advantages, in the summer following their debut season in the dug-out.

And that certainly paid off this weekend.

With the Wongers trailing to an early goal, they scored four times in the final 20 minutes of the half to turn the game on its head.

“Three of our goals came from corners and we also scored direct from a free kick,” Stones added.

“It’s pleasing as it’s something we’ve been working on a lot.

“In those tight games against the top sides when it’s late on and 0-0, you know you’ve still got a chance if you are confident at scoring from set-pieces.

“That was a positive for us.”