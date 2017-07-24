Stones happy with young Town lads

Have your say

Friendly

Horncastle Town 0

Hucknall Town 1

Mickey Stones said he learned a lot from his Horncastle Town side following their narrow defeat to Hucknall Town on Saturday.

The Yellows - who ply their trade in the Central Midlands League - left the Wong with a 1-0 pre-season success.

However, joint-boss Stones gave his side the thumbs up following a tough workout.

“It was really good for us, to be fair,” he said.

“We won’t really see many teams like them in the Lincs League this season.

“They were very physical and direct.

“It’s a completely different style, but it was an important workout.”

The Wongers kicked off the first half with an experienced senior side, but made 10 outfield changes throughout the second 45 minutes, ending the contest with as many as five 16-year-olds on the turf.

And Stones was impressed by the way the youngsters held their own, suggesting it will serve the club well in the long run.

He added: “You could say it was ridiculous by the end, men against boys. It really was.

“But our lads weren’t intimidated at all.

“None of the outfield players who ended the second half were in our first team squad this time last year, which shows how far they have come.

“We’re really happy with that.”