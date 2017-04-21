Shinn wants points to end season in style

Andrew Shinn wants Horncastle Town to end their Lincs League campaign with three points.

The Wongers travel to CGB Humbertherm on the back of Saturday’s 5-0 victory at Sleaford Town Reserves.

Town ended their home campaign with a goalless draw against Humbertherm the previous weekend, a performance which frustrated Shinn and joint-boss Mickey Stones.

But now they are offering the squad the chance to redeem themselves.

“The game against Humbertherm wasn’t a good one,” Shinn said.

“After beating Skegness to get into a cup final we follow it up with that, it was just disappointing to play our last home game like that really.

“But we changed our formation for the Sleaford game, playing three up front, and it worked.

“Hopefully we can end the league season with a win.”

Luke Blondel grabbed a hat-trick and Jasper Caudwell and Michael Harness were also on target for the Wongers at Eslaforde Park.

Shinn also praised debutant Max Gowshall, the 16-year-old striker impressing for Horncastle.

“He did everything but score,” Shinn added.

“He set two up and played really well.

“Hopefully he’ll be with us next season as we need another goalscorer.

“Sleaford were a young side but they kept going, but it was the performance we’d been asking the lads for and it finally came.”

Saturday’s clash against Humbertherm at Fulstow Playing Field will signal the end of the Shinn and Stones’ first league campaign in the dug-out.

But they will still have the Challenge Cup final against Brigg Town Reserves on May 12 to conclude the campaign.