Return to form is pleasing for Shinn

Lincs League

Brigg Town Reserves 1

Horncastle Town 3

Andrew Shinn gave his Horncastle Town team the thumbs up after watching them chalk up three points at Brigg Town Reserves.

Following last week’s 3-0 defeat to Immingham, Shinn and fellow joint boss Mickey Stones had demanded better from the Wongers.

And they got the response they wanted following a 3-1 Lincs League victory on the road.

Michael Jaksics handed the hosts an 11th-minute lead as Horncastle were slow out of the blocks.

But after Michael Harness levelled from the spot, goals from substitutes Jasper Caudwell and Scott Lowman turned the fixture on its head.

“That was a lot better, a much better performance than the week before,” Shinn told The News.

“We worked it out that this was the first time we’ve come from behind to win this season.

“If we’d gone a goal down before we went on to lose the game, but not this week.

“We’re a lot happier with that.”

The result leaves the Wongers third in the Lincs League standings, two points behind leaders Skegness Town, but they have games in hand.

“It was much better across the park, really,” Shinn reflected.

“We made three changes and everyone played really well, and we played a back three which allowed Steve Brown to move forward and play as a defensive midfielder.

“He did a good job in breaking everything down.”

There was also time for Stones to make a late cameo from the bench, following a long lay-off with a knee injury.